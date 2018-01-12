Bernstein unveils its 'high conviction' stock picks of 2018

Bernstein revealed its five conviction stock ideas to clients this week, telling investors that the top picks could see big gains in 2018.

"The common themes across the ideas were: high conviction in the investment thesis; a material opportunity for absolute return in the next 6 to 12 months; and a fundamental forecast that differed from consensus and a set of catalysts that laid out when that differentiated view would be realized in the market," Bernstein analysts wrote in a note.

The companies on the list span a wide range of industries and market caps and represent a snapshot into Bernstein's equity outlook.

Here are the top ideas.