    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Bernstein unveils its 'high conviction' stock picks of 2018

    Shoppers at a Target store in Culver City, California.
    Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images
    Shoppers at a Target store in Culver City, California.

    Bernstein revealed its five conviction stock ideas to clients this week, telling investors that the top picks could see big gains in 2018.

    "The common themes across the ideas were: high conviction in the investment thesis; a material opportunity for absolute return in the next 6 to 12 months; and a fundamental forecast that differed from consensus and a set of catalysts that laid out when that differentiated view would be realized in the market," Bernstein analysts wrote in a note.

    The companies on the list span a wide range of industries and market caps and represent a snapshot into Bernstein's equity outlook.

    Here are the top ideas.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DAL
    ---
    AVGO
    ---
    TPR
    ---
    TGT
    ---
    EOG
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...