BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue on Friday.

Here's how the company's results fared against analyst expectations:

EPS: $6.24 adjusted vs. $6.02 expected by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $3.469 billion vs. $3.321 billion expected

Total assets under management: $6.288 trillion vs. $6.248 trillion expected by StreetAccount

Net inflows: $103 billion vs. $93.5 billion expected

The company also reported full-year results, noting its assets under management rose 22 percent in 2017. Assets under management totaled $5.147 trillion at the end of 2016 and $5.98 trillion in the third quarter of last year.

Full-year adjusted earnings got a 17 percent boost from the recent changes made to the U.S. tax code, the company said. Its net inflows, meanwhile, totaled a record $367 billion for last year.

"Our penetration with clients is deeper and broader," CEO Larry Fink said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "If we can work with clients in outcome investing, not momentary investing, and if we can provide them with a holistic review of all products, we're winning more clients."

BlackRock's exchange-traded fund business saw $54.8 billion in net inflows during the fourth quarter, pushing iShares assets under management up to $1.752 trillion. The lion's share of the iShares net inflows came from equity ETFs, which saw inflows of $44.9 billion.

The asset manager also increased its quarterly dividend by 15 percent to $2.88 per share.

BlackRock shares are off to a solid start for 2018. They are up 4.7 percent for the year thus far. The stock also had a strong performance last year. In 2017, BlackRock rose 35 percent.

But J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington thinks the stock further upside. Last month, Worthington said he sees the company benefitting from " higher fee rates and margins, driven by better non-US equity market returns." He also called BlackRock his top financials pick heading into 2018.