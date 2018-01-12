Bitcoin backer Cameron Winklevoss shares his 2 favorite science fiction books

Together with his brother Tyler, Cameron Winklevoss has amassed a fortune in the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

In April 2013, the Winklevoss twins, famous for their legal battle with Mark Zuckerberg over the creation of Facebook, held a combined total of $11 million in bitcoin at $120 a coin. When the price of a coin reached $11,700 in December 2017, their holdings surpassed $1 billion.

On Dec. 19, their bitcoin hoard was worth about $1.3 billion, according to The New York Times, although the digital currency has since seen fluctuations in price.

The Winklevoss twins are also the founders of Gemini, an exchange where cryptocurrencies can be bought and sold, and they spend time running their venture capital firm, Winklevoss Capital.

While you might imagine the entrepreneurs' days are filled with dense technological reading, Cameron Winklevoss reveals in a 2013 Reddit Ask Me Anything Post that he also takes time to be inspired by works of science fiction.

Here are two of his favorite novels, according to the post.