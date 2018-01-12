Controversial 'Fire and Fury' book about Trump may bring in over $7.4 million

A controversial book about President Donald Trump's first year in the White House may bring in more than $7.4 million, according to Bloomberg on Friday.

'Fire and Fury' by writer Michael Wolff may have brought $1 million already, Bloomberg reported, and thousands more copies are heading to bookstores. The book's publisher Henry Holt & Company is rushing to restock store shelves after the book sold 29,000 copies in the first two days, according to Bloomberg.

The publisher said Thursday that 1.4 million more hardcover copies are planned. Wolff could collect more than $6.3 million if all of those sell, Bloomberg estimated.

CNBC.com has reached out to Wolff's publisher for comment.

Retailers have also sold 250,000 online copies of the book, as well as 100,000 audio book versions, the AP reported.

Wolff, 64, is a columnist for The Hollywood Reporter and has written for numerous publications. "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" is his seventh book. The book set off a journalistic feeding frenzy when word of its contents surfaced Wednesday in The Guardian.

Read the full Bloomberg report here.