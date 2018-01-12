European shares seen higher ahead of earnings; euro keeps rising

European stocks are set to open higher Friday morning as investors watch out for new earnings and data.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 3 points at 7,764; the DAX is expected to start 52 points higher at 13,250 and the CAC 40 is set to open up by 17 points at 5,506, according to IG.

In Asia, markets were mostly lower after cashing in on optimism from U.S. earnings. Back in Europe, banks will be in focus with investors waiting for the latest U.S. earnings reports from JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Blackrock.

The euro was trading 0.1 percent higher against the dollar at $1.2044 at about 6.20 a.m. London time. The common currency jumped Thursday following a hawkish report from the European Central Bank, in which the bank said it could revisit its guidance in early 2018.

In the corporate world, luxury group Kering wants to distribute 70 percent of its Puma shares to investors, Reuters reported. Fiat announced Thursday that it will move its pickup trucks production from Mexico to Michigan in 2020, also according to Reuters.

In terms of data, there will be inflation numbers out in France, Spain and Italy starting at 7:45 a.m. London time.