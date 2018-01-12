VISIT CNBC.COM

Billion Dollar Buyer

How this couple from ‘The Bachelor’ found love and used it to start their company

These ‘Bachelor’ stars try to impress Tilman Fertitta by passing him a handwritten note   

Finding love can be very difficult, and finding love on a reality show is even more of a challenge. It was apparently love at first note for Catherine Giudici-Lowe and Sean Lowe. The two met on Season 17 of ABC's 'The Bachelor', where Catherine competed with 25 other contestants for Sean's attention. Catherine found a clever way to stand out among the competition ... she slipped Sean a love note which made a huge impression on the bachelor. "Right away, I thought this was someone I wanted to be around," said Sean, "I couldn't help it, I fell in love with her." Not only did Catherine make it to the final round, but the two are now married with a child and expecting their second.

Since then, Catherine has translated her love notes into the luxury stationery company LoweCo. The company offers high end stationery with funny and clever sayings like, "I have a five that's waiting for you to high it" and "Your tush is the only one I wanna squish."

Now she's trying to expand the company by getting the attention of Billion Dollar Buyer, Tilman Fertitta. This week on the show, Fertitta is looking for a way to show guests who stay at one of Landry's numerous hospitality venues they're appreciated and he thinks LoweCo. stationery might be the perfect way to do that. Will Catherine and Sean be able to impress him and meet his needs? Find out this Wednesday on an all new Billion Dollar Buyer 10P ET/PT

