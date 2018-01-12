If Jay Leno lost everything and had to start over, here's what he would do

Comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno started working early. In fact, he used his savings from summer jobs to buy his first ever car — a '34 Ford pickup truck — at age 14, he tells CNBC Make It.

Before he struck it big, Leno worked at a car dealership and did comedy shows on the side. He continued working two jobs even after landing his gig as the host of NBC's "The Tonight Show" in 1992.

Today, the self-made millionaire is the host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" and has an impressive car collection worth tens of millions.

And, if the 67-year-old lost all of his money overnight and had to start from scratch, he would do "exactly the same thing," he says.