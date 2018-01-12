Dropbox still isn't worth $10 billion, but its valuation has been creeping up

It's been four years since investors valued Dropbox at $10 billion. Since then, in the eyes of mutual funds and other shareholders, the company has been unable to justify that price.
But as the cloud file sharing and document collaboration company prepares to go public, investment firms have been gradually marking the price up They now value the company at between about $6.6 billion and $8.5 billion, according to a CNBC analysis of regulatory filings.
Dropbox has confidentially filed for an IPO, CNBC reported on Thursday. In April, Bloomberg, which first broke the news about the confidential IPO filing, reported that Dropbox was profitable, excluding some taxes and other items.
The company did not provide a comment.
Dropbox is in a brutally competitive market, going up against Apple and Google for consumer file storage (photos and videos), and taking on a host of companies from Microsoft and Amazon to Box on the enterprise side. That's forced the company to shutter some big initiatives in its effort to find a money-making business model.
In 2015, as Box was struggling on the public markets, reports came out showing that some firms had severely marked down the value of their Dropbox holdings.