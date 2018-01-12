After a miserable 2017, VCs offer predictions on digital health IPOs for 2018

At the end of every year, investment fund Rock Health asks the venture and start-up community to vote on the top digital health IPO of the year.

In 2017, Tabula Rasa Healthcare won -- even though the company actually went public in September 2016. It was such a drought that Rock Health couldn't find a single nominee for the calendar year.

Tabula Rasa, which is focused on medication safety, almost doubled in value last year, but still has a market capitalization well south of $1 billion.

Will the industry fare any better in 2018?

With investors gathered in San Francisco for the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, the industry's biggest event of the year, CNBC asked a dozen investors for their take.