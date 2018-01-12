Mark Zuckerberg: Here's how to use Facebook to feel happier

How you use Facebook affects how you feel.
So says Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire tech titan who founded the social media behemoth.
When you use Facebook to talk to your friends and family, you feel better, says Zuckerberg, but when you use it to scroll through videos and posts passively, you don't, necessarily.
"The research shows that when we use social media to connect with people we care about, it can be good for our well-being. We can feel more connected and less lonely, and that correlates with long-term measures of happiness and health," Zuckerberg writes, in a post published to his personal Facebook page Thursday.
"On the other hand, passively reading articles or watching videos — even if they're entertaining or informative — may not be as good," Zuckerberg says.