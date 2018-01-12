Mark Zuckerberg: Here's how to use Facebook to feel happier

The comments about how to use Facebook productively came as the CEO announced a change in the algorithm that determines what users see in their newsfeeds. Facebook will, going forward, move away from showing posts from businesses, brands and media. Instead, Facebook will prioritize posts from friends and family in users' feeds.

"We feel a responsibility to make sure our services aren't just fun to use, but also good for people's well-being," Zuckerberg writes.

In the short-term, the change may mean users spend less time on the platform. But in the long-run, Zuckerberg says the change is better for the health of the company.

"Now, I want to be clear: By making these changes, I expect the time people spend on Facebook and some measures of engagement will go down," Zuckerberg says. "But I also expect the time you do spend on Facebook will be more valuable. And if we do the right thing, I believe that will be good for our community and our business over the long-term, too."

This is the second time in as many months Facebook has acknowledged that using the platform may not be good for you.