Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Thursday's broad rally and new closing highs for all three major indices. Investors are encouraged by the first raft of strong bank earnings coming in today. We get retail sales and consumer inflation data today.

-JPMorgan Chase just posted better than expected earnings and revenue. BlackRock earnings and revenue beat expectations and now has assets under management of more than $6 trillion.

-Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan says there's a chance unemployment will drop to 3 percent soon.