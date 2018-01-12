Shoe start-up designs 'Legos for ladies'

The start-up's novel idea is a modular footwear line for women that offers more than 10 types of suede and leather shoes, ranging from sandals and slippers, to booties and pumps. Each can be accessorized with dozens of styles of "candy"; anything from pearl-studded heel covers to python-printed bows can be applied and removed in seconds.

The shoes price between $139 and $299, and accessories range from $30 to $75. All products are available for sale on the company's website, as well as at its boutique in Yorktown Heights, New York.

Mac says the company's target customer is a 35- to 55-year-old businesswoman.

"She's traveling. She's working," says Mac."She doesn't have time to check her bags and pay for her bags when she's going on a business trip. So she wants to be able to take one shoe, bring the candy to match all her outfits, and get it over the seat."

The start-up is betting that consumers will be drawn to the convenience of owning a single pair of shoes that can be transformed instantly to deliver dozens of different looks.

"It's making your life a little bit easier," says Mac. "What other shoe company can say: 'You can fit five pairs of shoes in your purse?'"

ShoeCandy holds a patent on the design of its swappable heels, which Mac says is the broadest of all her patents because it covers every shoe that she makes. The start-up currently has three other patents pending.