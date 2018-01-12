Trump denies he called countries s---holes, rejects senators’ DACA deal

Trump: Why do people from 'sh**hole' countries come here? 1 Hour Ago | 03:05

President Donald Trump on Friday denied reports that he asked, in a meeting with lawmakers about protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries, "Why are we having all these people from s---hole countries come here?"

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used," Trump said.

The president declared that he "never said anything derogatory about Haitians" beyond that "Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country."

"I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians," Trump said.

Trump attacked the immigrant protection proposal under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in further tweets, after the White House denied that a deal had been reached to extend the program. The president said the "so-called bipartisan" deal "was a big step backwards."

"Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime...countries which are doing badly," Trump said in two tweets.

Six bipartisan senators announced Thursday that they reached a deal in principle on legislation that would shield hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation. It remains to be seen, however, if the chamber's leaders, the House of Representatives, or the White House would get behind their framework.

Trump, at a Tuesday meeting with lawmakers, had signaled that he would sign any legislative solution to shield the undocumented immigrants that Congress passes.

Democrats, and many Republicans, do not want to authorize federal funds to build Trump's proposed physical barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump ended the Obama-era DACA program in September with a six-month delay. Under the administration's plan, DACA would end March 5 unless Congress can pass the protections into law. Those immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children will no longer be protected from deportation or have the ability to work legally in the country.

Trump also accused Democrats of "shutting down" the U.S. military, saying the party's members are not "interested in life and safety."

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.