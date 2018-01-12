What former NFL star Terrell Owens learned from blowing through $80 million

Terrell Owens may be best remembered for his controversial antics. His 15-season career in the NFL was characterized by spats with teammates and unrestrained showmanship.

But Owens was also immensely talented. Throughout his career he scored 156 touchdowns, which is the fifth most all-time of any NFL player and which makes him a strong contender for entry into the Hall of Fame one day. He has recently been snubbed because of his controversies.

His talent, however, was formally recognized by the five teams he played for. Throughout his career, he earned an estimated $80 million.

And, in a 2012 interview, he told GQ that almost all of that was gone.