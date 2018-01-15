    ×

    Transportation

    Airbus beats Boeing in 2017 order race after it logs huge December numbers

    • The European planemaker says net orders in 2017 was 1,109 airplanes
    • Airbus confirmed a December order of 430 jets to Indigo Partners helped Airbus overhaul Boeing
    • On deliveries made in 2017, Boeing remained out in front with 763 versus the 718 made by Airbus.
    Visitors look at models of an Airbus A380 and an Airbus A350 plane at the Beijing International Aviation Expo in Beijing on September 19, 2017.
    Wang Zhao | AFP | Getty Images
    Visitors look at models of an Airbus A380 and an Airbus A350 plane at the Beijing International Aviation Expo in Beijing on September 19, 2017.

    A spree of selling in the final weeks of 2017 has helped Airbus surge past Boeing to win the annual commercial jet orders race.

    The European planemaker said after cancellations were taken into account, 1,109 aircraft were placed. Boeing meanwhile booked 912 net orders across the year.

    Speaking via webcast Monday, outgoing Airbus Sales Chief John Leahy said in both narrowbody and widebody aircraft, Airbus had won the sales race in seven out of the last 10 years.

    "We are well positioned in widebody and we are stunningly positioned in the single-aisle markets," he said.

    Airbus overhauled Boeing In December when it confirmed a mammoth $49.5 billion order to supply 430 aircraft to U.S. private equity fund Indigo Partners.

    718 Airbus aircraft were physically delivered to customers in 2017, the 15th year in a row that delivery numbers have increased.

    Boeing remained the world's largest jet maker after it delivered a record 763 airplanes.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BA
    ---
    @AIRLFDC17Z
    ---
    AIR
    ---