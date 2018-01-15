Asian shares pause for breath; dollar nurses wounds

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi edged down 0.07 percent even though index heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.95 percent. Rival chipmaker SK Hynix also recorded gains, climbing 0.83 percent in early trade.

Brokerages and manufacturing names, however, traded lower on the day.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.54 percent as the energy, utilities and telecommunications sectors led losses on the broader index. The heavily-weighted financials sector declined 0.46 percent.

Rio Tinto shares declined 1.1 percent, paring earlier gains made after it reported fourth-quarter production figures. The company said 2017 iron ore shipments rose 1 percent and were in line with guidance. Fourth-quarter iron ore shipments rose 3 percent compared to the same period one year ago.

MSCI's index of shares in Asia Pacific excluding Japan shed 0.21 percent after notching a fresh record high in the last session.

Dow Jones industrial average futures, meanwhile, soared 0.56 percent, or 145 points, ahead of markets stateside re-opening following Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

European markets finished in mildly negative territory in the last session, although volumes were lighter than usual owing to Wall Street being closed.