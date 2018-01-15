    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares pause for breath; dollar nurses wounds

    • Major regional indexes hovered near the flat line in early trade
    • The dollar nursed losses after sliding in the last session, with the euro holding onto overnight gains
    • Rio Tinto announced fourth-quarter production figures

    Asian markets paused for breath early on Tuesday as the dollar nursed overnight losses.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 hovered around the flat line, trading lower by 0.01 percent in the morning.

    Subaru advanced 1.59 percent to outperform its peers. The company said it expected sales stateside to increase by 5 percent this year to 680,000 vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Other Japanese automakers were mixed: Toyota added 0.22 percent, but Honda declined 0.28 percent.

    Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi edged down 0.07 percent even though index heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.95 percent. Rival chipmaker SK Hynix also recorded gains, climbing 0.83 percent in early trade.

    Brokerages and manufacturing names, however, traded lower on the day.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.54 percent as the energy, utilities and telecommunications sectors led losses on the broader index. The heavily-weighted financials sector declined 0.46 percent.

    Rio Tinto shares declined 1.1 percent, paring earlier gains made after it reported fourth-quarter production figures. The company said 2017 iron ore shipments rose 1 percent and were in line with guidance. Fourth-quarter iron ore shipments rose 3 percent compared to the same period one year ago.

    MSCI's index of shares in Asia Pacific excluding Japan shed 0.21 percent after notching a fresh record high in the last session.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures, meanwhile, soared 0.56 percent, or 145 points, ahead of markets stateside re-opening following Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

    European markets finished in mildly negative territory in the last session, although volumes were lighter than usual owing to Wall Street being closed.

    Dollar licks wounds

    The dollar nursed losses after extending its broad declined overnight even though U.S. markets were closed. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six peers, traded at 90.469 at 8:27 a.m. HK/SIN after falling as low as 90.279 on Monday.

    "Holidays typically mean consolidations but today, less participation from the U.S. translated into exaggerated moves in currencies driven by low liquidities," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset Management, said in a note.

    The dollar edged up against the Japanese currency to trade at 110.71, above Monday's close of 110.52.

    Meanwhile, the euro held onto overnight gains made as the greenback sank in the last session. The common currency traded at $1.2266 after climbing as high as $1.2296 on Monday — its highest levels in three years.

    On the energy front, U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.61 percent to trade at $64.69 per barrel after touching three-year highs on Monday. Brent crude futures had yet to trade.

    IPOs in focus

    Baidu's video-streaming platform iQiyi has confidentially applied to potentially list stateside, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Monday, citing sources. The deal, which could potentially raise around $1 billion, is expected to take place late in the current quarter or in the second quarter, IFR added.

    The latest news came hot on the heels of earlier headlines that other Chinese companies, including online finance platform Lufax and smartphone maker Xiaomi, were looking into initial public offerings of their own, most likely in Hong Kong.

