Here are the big reveals from the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

Automakers unveiled several new car and truck models at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. New trucks, crossovers, and concept cars were among the latest crop of vehicles, as well as a few old favorites.
Mercedes-Benz's V8 engine churns out 416 horsepower and has several settings for luxury off-roading.
It's the carmaker's newest luxury crossover concept. By 2025, Lexus says all of its models will have electrified versions.
Fiat Chrysler just introduced the next generation of its classic pickup truck, which it says is lighter, quieter, and more fuel-efficient.
Volkswagen's latest Jetta model offers more space and starts at $18,545.
Hyundai's new Veloster models have an asymmetrical design and updated infotainment features.