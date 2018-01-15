    Here are the big reveals from the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

    Share

    ×

    Autos

    Here are the big reveals from the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

    Here are the top 5 reveals from the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
    Scenes from the 2018 Detroit Auto Show   

    Automakers unveiled several new car and truck models at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. New trucks, crossovers, and concept cars were among the latest crop of vehicles, as well as a few old favorites.

    The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
    Mercedes-Benz
    2019 Mercedes-Benz G550

    Mercedes-Benz's V8 engine churns out 416 horsepower and has several settings for luxury off-roading.

    The Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept

    Lexus

    It's the carmaker's newest luxury crossover concept. By 2025, Lexus says all of its models will have electrified versions.

    Ram 1500

    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel
    Ram
    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel

    Fiat Chrysler just introduced the next generation of its classic pickup truck, which it says is lighter, quieter, and more fuel-efficient.

    The all-new Volkswagen Jetta

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta
    Volkswagen
    2019 Volkswagen Jetta

    Volkswagen's latest Jetta model offers more space and starts at $18,545.

    Hyundai 2019 Veloster and Veloster Turbo

    2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo
    Hyundai
    2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

    Hyundai's new Veloster models have an asymmetrical design and updated infotainment features.

    more from Autos

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...