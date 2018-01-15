While "Shark Tank" investors Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec are all busy entrepreneurs with businesses to run and investments to manage, Sunday night, the men got a taste of a more Rock n' Roll lifestyle.

All four men experienced how they would feel with long, lustrous hair.

Lindsay Barto and Chris Healy appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" Sunday seeking $95,000 in funding in exchange for 10 percent equity in their business, The Long Hairs, which sells products for men who have long hair.

Barto and Healy both have long hair themselves and feel men with longer locks could be an undervalued market.

"[When] we started growing our hair out for the first time ... we started going and buying hair ties at the women's hair care aisle," Healy explained.