President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday to blame Democrats for stalling a deal to protect about 800,000 young immigrants from deportation.

The president referred to statements made Sunday prior to a dinner with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Statement by me last night in Florida: 'Honestly, I don't think the Democrats want to make a deal. They talk about DACA, but they don't want to help..We are ready, willing and able to make a deal but they don't want to," he wrote on the social media platform.

He then referenced increased border security a cornerstone of his campaign, claiming congressional Democrats "don't want...to stop drugs."

They don't want security at the border, they don't want...to stop drugs, they want to take money away from our military which we cannot do." My standard is very simple, AMERICA FIRST & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote.

The tweets are the latest salvos from the president in an ongoing Twitter storm surrounding the tenuous Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. Tensions over the program's future have escalated since Judge William Alsup of California ruled in San Francisco on Tuesday the program must remain in place until litigation over Trump's decision is decided.

The president seemed sympathetic to those protected under DACA Sunday, but has continued to blame congressional Democrats for stalling an agreement on the program.

"DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk," he wrote Sunday.