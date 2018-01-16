Airlines ground more than 800 flights as winter storm hits Texas

Airlines called off more than 800 Texas flights on Tuesday as a winter storm hit the eastern part of the state, where its largest airports are located.

More than 600 flights in or out of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a United Airlines hub, were canceled Tuesday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

The forecast for the region called for freezing rain and sleet. Houston was under a winter storm warning as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Airlines including United, American, Southwest, Spirit, Delta and JetBlue waived date-change fees for travelers booked in cities affected by the storm, which is forecast to impact travel in the Northeast on Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to hit the Northeast overnight, bringing as much as 7 inches of snow to the Boston area and up to 5 inches in the New York City area, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is the second in two weeks to cause major disruptions to air travel in the United States. Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights due to a powerful winter storm that struck the East Coast during the first week of the year. The blizzard stranded thousands and led to a days'-longdelays at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.