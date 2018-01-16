Analyst Dick Bove calls JP Morgan 'probably the best bank I have ever followed in 5 decades'

JP Morgan's quarterly results 'mediocre' across the board: Bank analyst 7:35 AM ET Fri, 12 Jan 2018 | 03:17

A good start to the year is only going to get better for JP Morgan Chase, according to veteran banking analyst Dick Bove.

In the wake of fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations despite a weak trading environment and a writedown from tax reform legislation, Bove, of the Vertical Group, said the biggest U.S. bank is poised for big gains ahead.

In fact, he raised its price target to $128.45, a level that suggests a 14 percent gain from Tuesday's opening.

"My view of this company is that it is probably the best bank I have ever followed in 5 decades of analyzing companies," Bove told clients in a note.

Bove is keeping his "buy" rating on JP Morgan as the stock already has gained more than 5 percent in the new year. The company last week posted quarterly earnings of $1.76 a share on revenue of $25.45 billion, both well ahead of consensus estimates.

Though Bove himself, in a CNBC interview, called the results "mediocre," he sees the environment overall for banks as highly conducive to large profits and sold gains for share prices.