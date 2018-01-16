BlackBerry has launched a cybersecurity software aimed at protect driverless cars.



The product which was released on Monday and is called Jarvis identifies vulnerabilities in software used in cars. Jarvis scans and delivers insights in minutes, a process that would normally take a large number of experts and a lot of time, BlackBerry said.

"Connected and autonomous vehicles require some of the most complex software ever developed, creating a significant challenge for automakers who must ensure the code complies with industry and manufacturer-specific standards while simultaneously battle-hardening a very large and tempting attack surface for cyber-criminals," said John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry, said in a press release.

Driverless cars are made up of a number of components from cameras to sensors and other software. This means there could be a chance for hackers to find a flaw in one layer of a car's make up. Many industry experts have already voiced concerns about driverless cars being key targets for hackers.

BlackBerry said Jarvis will be offered on a pay-as-you-go basis and customized for the needs of the manufacturer. A manufacturer can scan the software in the car at each stage of production.

The Canadian firm has been trying to turn around its business by focusing on software and services. One area has been in the automotive sector. And BlackBerry has traditionally been strong in cybersecurity. It is now combining security and automotive to offer a new product for the future of the industry.

BlackBerry has already begun trialing Jarvis with some automakers including Jaguar Land Rover, it said. BlackBerry has also recently announced a string of partnerships around its QNX operating system designed for cars, including one with Chinese internet giant Baidu.