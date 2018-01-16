Cramer's 5 cardinal rules of engagement with the bull market   

Cramer's No. 1 rule is one of his most common sayings: no one ever got hurt taking a profit.

In a rallying market like this one, investors tend to forget that their gains aren't really winnings until they ring the register. That can burn them when the market takes a hit.

"In this red-hot bull market, there are hundreds of stocks that you own with outsized gains where you'd be foolish not to do some profit-taking. I'm not saying you should sell the whole position — I like this market too much," Cramer said. "I just want you to understand that profits on paper don't count; it's not a real gain until you've taken something off the table."