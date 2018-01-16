Financial advisors who'd like to spend less time building investment models from scratch can now offload some of that work to TD Ameritrade.

On Wednesday the Jersey City, New Jersey-based custodian announced the formal launch of Model Market Center, its new investment platform.

Available for free to registered investment advisors who custody their assets at TD Ameritrade, the Model Market Center allows advisors to choose from a selection of models from eight third-party asset managers.

Managers on the platform include Goldman Sachs Asset Management, State Street Global Advisors and Russell Investments. The platform is also compatible with iRebal, TD Ameritrade's rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting program.