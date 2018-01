In Asia, stocks were pushed higher on expectations for strong corporate earnings. Markets in the U.S. were closed for a public holiday on Monday but will re-open Tuesday.

The euro edged up to $1.2263 on Tuesday morning, within touching distance of its Monday high of $1.2296 — its highest level since December 2014. The single currency hovered near a three-year high amid heightened expectations the European Central Bank (ECB) could soon pare its monetary stimulus.

In corporate news, global miner Rio Tinto is expected to publish an operations review of the fourth-quarter while Britain's Premier Foods will release a trading update for the three months through September.

Meanwhile, thousands of small companies working for British construction company Carillion are waiting to learn if they will be paid amid rising fears over the fallout of the firm's collapse. The construction giant, which employs 43,000 people globally, went bust on Monday with debts of around £1.5 billion ($2.06 billion).