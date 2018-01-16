    ×

    GE shares dive after ‘deeply disappointing’ $6.2 billion insurance portfolio charge

    • General Electric announces a $6.2 billion after-tax charge for its insurance portfolio and a plan to contribute $15 billion over the next seven years to shore up the portfolio's reserves.
    • "At a time when we are moving forward as a company, a charge of this magnitude from a legacy insurance portfolio in run-off for more than a decade is deeply disappointing," GE CEO John Flannery said in the release Tuesday.
    General Electric Chief Executive Officer John Flannery presents the company's new strategy and financial targets to investors at a meeting in New York, November 13, 2017.
    The bad news keeps piling up for General Electric shareholders as the company announces worse than expected insurance portfolio results.

    GE said on Tuesday after a review of its GE Capital insurance portfolio it will take a $6.2 billion after tax charge for the fourth quarter of 2017 and expects to contribute $15 billion over the next seven years to shore up the portfolio's reserves.

    General Electric also said on a call with investors it will report 2017 earnings-per-share, ex-insurance charges, at the low end of its $1.05 to $1.10 guidance range versus the Wall Street consensus of $1.07.

    Its shares dropped 3.8 percent Tuesday.

    "At a time when we are moving forward as a company, a charge of this magnitude from a legacy insurance portfolio in run-off for more than a decade is deeply disappointing," CEO John Flannery said in the release Tuesday.

    One Wall Street analyst is surprised at the size of the charge and reserve numbers.

    "After an analysis of the GE long term care exposure, we had thought an outsized charge was likely, but have to admit the $15B of additional capital ultimately being required was far in excess of our adverse case expectations, and is a negative read across for other insurers with sizeable long term care blocks in our view," Evercore ISI analyst Thomas Gallagher wrote Tuesday.

    General Electric shares significantly underperformed the market in the past year. The stock has declined 40 percent through Friday in the past 12-months versus the S&P 500's 22.5 percent return.

    The company reduced its dividend and unveiled a restructuring plan during its November investor day. It was the company's first investor day under CEO John Flannery, who replaced Jeff Immelt in August.

