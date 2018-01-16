GE shares dive after ‘deeply disappointing’ $6.2 billion insurance portfolio charge

The bad news keeps piling up for General Electric shareholders as the company announces worse than expected insurance portfolio results.

GE said on Tuesday after a review of its GE Capital insurance portfolio it will take a $6.2 billion after tax charge for the fourth quarter of 2017 and expects to contribute $15 billion over the next seven years to shore up the portfolio's reserves.

General Electric also said on a call with investors it will report 2017 earnings-per-share, ex-insurance charges, at the low end of its $1.05 to $1.10 guidance range versus the Wall Street consensus of $1.07.

Its shares dropped 3.8 percent Tuesday.

"At a time when we are moving forward as a company, a charge of this magnitude from a legacy insurance portfolio in run-off for more than a decade is deeply disappointing," CEO John Flannery said in the release Tuesday.