Adolf Hitler’s wartime car, the most ‘historically significant ever,’ is up for auction in the US

A "super Mercedes" parade car built for and used by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during World War II is set to be sold at auction on Wednesday.

The dictator's Mercedes-Benz 770 Grosser Offener Tourenwagen, which the U.S. Army seized after the war, is one of just three in private hands. Only five models remain in existence.

The German car is described by Worldwide Auctioneers, who will be selling it in Scottsdale, Arizona, as "the most historically significant automobile ever offered for public sale."

No official estimate has been given but Worldwide Auctioneers noted that its 2004 sale, as part of a wider package of Mercedes vehicles, marked the single most valuable private transaction in the classic car world at the time. The auctioneer said 10 percent of Wednesday's sale price will be donated to funding education about the Holocaust.