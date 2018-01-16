Here's how much millennials think they need to retire—and how much they actually need

Young people may be underestimating how much money they need to fund their futures.

"As many as 34 percent of millennials believe they only need $200,000 or less to retire comfortably," reports Aperion Care, which surveyed 2,000 millennials to get a sense of what they think about aging, retirement and their future in general.

"The reality, however, is they need much more. According to AARP, in order to live off of $40,000 a year, a retiree needs to save about $1.18 million for a 30-year retirement."

The same report found that only 25 percent of millennials think they need $1 million or more to retire comfortably. The chart below comes from Aperion Care: