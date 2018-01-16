See how your mental fitness compares to Donald Trump's

WH Physician: Trump saw physical as opportunity to put cognitive talks to rest 2 Hours Ago | 02:34

President Donald Trump's mental fitness for office is not up for debate, according to the president's personal physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson.

That's because Trump scored a perfect 30/30 on a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, Jackson told the White House press corps on Tuesday.

Developed in 1996, the MoCA uses 30 questions to test for mild cognitive impairment in adults. It takes about 10 minutes to do, and requires one administrator per test taker. The questions range from identifying certain kinds of animals, to repeating back specific sets of words.

If you want to take the test, find someone to administer it, and then have them click here to read the instructions for administering the MoCa.

If you're the test taker, here it is.

Good luck.