Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are sharply higher after setting more record high closes on Friday. Several big name companies are announcing earnings today.

-Insurer UnitedHealth just posted quarterly profit that more than doubled last year's numbers. Comerica has just reported earnings and revenues that beat expectations.

GE WARNING

-GE says it will take a $6.2 billion charge to its earnings related to its reinsurance businesses.