    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    The Comerica Bank office building in Sherman Oaks, California
    Troy Harvey | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are sharply higher after setting more record high closes on Friday. Several big name companies are announcing earnings today.

    -Insurer UnitedHealth just posted quarterly profit that more than doubled last year's numbers. Comerica has just reported earnings and revenues that beat expectations.

    GE WARNING

    -GE says it will take a $6.2 billion charge to its earnings related to its reinsurance businesses.

