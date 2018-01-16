Billionaire Richard Branson reveals the simple trick he uses to live a positive life

"Positivity breeds positivity," according to self-made billionaire Richard Branson.

In a recent blog post, Branson reveals the simple trick he uses to live a positive life: reframing his questions.

"In most circumstances," writes the Virgin Group founder, "asking a question in a positive manner generates a better response."

He gives this example: "'Preacher, preacher can I smoke while I'm praying?' Answer: no. 'Preacher, preacher can I pray whilst I'm smoking?' Answer: Of course you can."

"It's how you ask the question," Branson explains. The entrepreneur points out that he built three successful airline companies even though there were already previously existing options for customers. However, in launching those companies, the Virgin team never focused on the negative aspects of other airlines or asked customers questions like, "Are you sick of the competition?"

Instead of focusing on everything that other airlines were doing wrong or doing poorly, his team took a more positive approach. They asked potential customers what they look forward to when flying, what they want from an airline and also highlighted their unique offerings.

"Positive thinking is [an] incredibly powerful tool," says Branson. "Simply put: positive, proactive behaviour spurs positive, proactive behaviour."

The billionaire notes that a majority of the world's most successful people have a positive outlook.