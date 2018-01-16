Suzy Welch: Here's why everything you've been told about mentors is wrong   

The traditional approach, she warns, of emailing a senior-level employee who can take you under their wing works "once in a blue moon," and that "unless you're swimming in personal connections, you'll be waiting on a reply forever."

In order to build a truly productive relationship with a mentor, Welch advises adjusting your assumptions about who makes a good mentor.

To start, she says you can find a mentor by focusing on the skills you value. For example, if a colleague is great at giving presentations, connect with them to see how they can help you improve. Or, if a colleague is great at bouncing back from criticism, reach out to them and see if they can show you how to do the same.

"The great thing about this type of mentorship is that it doesn't have to last years," she says. "You're not asking for a lifetime commitment. A mentorship can be a day, a week or a month."

Next, Welch says you should throw away the idea that a mentor has to be someone you know.

She recalls the early days of her career as a reporter for the Miami Herald when she was obsessed with a colleague named Liz Balmeseda.