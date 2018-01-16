Suzy Welch: Here's why everything you've been told about mentors is wrong   

Most millennial employees have heard this all-too-familiar advice: Find a mentor.
According to the prevailing wisdom, a mentor should be an older colleague, someone whose field is the same or similar to yours, and you should remain in close contact with that person throughout your career.
Right? Not according to CNBC contributor Suzy Welch. She says that this approach tends to be unrealistic.
"A mentor doesn't have to be Yoda," she tells CNBC Make It. "They don't have to be old, or even senior to you. They just have to do something you want to learn."