    As they say in real estate, "location, location, location." The same could be true for retirement.

    With more and more retirees responsible for their own financial security, choosing the right destination once you've stopped working can make or break any lazy-day fantasies.

    To that end, WalletHub compared the retirement-friendliness of all 50 states using criteria such as cost of living, crime rate, tax-friendliness on pensions and Social Security income, number of health-care facilities, access to public transportation as well as the weather and proximity to golf courses and museums — this is retirement after all.

    Some of the states that ranked the highest were no surprise — Florida snagged the top spot. Others, like South Dakota and Iowa, were less expected. Among the least desirable were high-tax states like New Jersey and Rhode Island.

    Source: WalletHub

    Best States to Retire

    Overall Rank (1=Best)
    State
    Total Score
    Affordability' Rank
    Quality of Life' Rank
    Health Care' Rank
    1 Florida 66.79 1 5 20
    2 Colorado 66.17 23 8 2
    3 South Dakota 65.89 2 32 6
    4 Iowa 62.46 26 11 9
    5 Virginia 62.02 18 9 21
    6 Wyoming 61.66 4 30 29
    7 New Hampshire 61.51 29 14 4
    8 Idaho 61.39 11 20 25
    9 Utah 61.14 22 24 12
    10 Arizona 60.67 21 21 17
    Source: WalletHub

    Worst States to Retire

    Overall Rank (50=Worst)
    State
    Total Score
    Affordability' Rank
    Quality of Life' Rank
    Health Care' Rank
    41 Alabama 50.55 3 48 48
    42 Hawaii 50.31 49 36 3
    43 New Mexico 49.76 39 42 35
    44 Louisiana 49.15 17 41 46
    45 West Virginia 48.29 16 43 49
    46 Arkansas 46.89 20 50 45
    47 Mississippi 46.28 10 49 50
    48 Rhode Island 45.14 48 46 22
    49 New Jersey 44.94 50 28 33
    50 Kentucky 43.06 38 47 47
    Source: WalletHub

