As they say in real estate, "location, location, location." The same could be true for retirement.

With more and more retirees responsible for their own financial security, choosing the right destination once you've stopped working can make or break any lazy-day fantasies.

To that end, WalletHub compared the retirement-friendliness of all 50 states using criteria such as cost of living, crime rate, tax-friendliness on pensions and Social Security income, number of health-care facilities, access to public transportation as well as the weather and proximity to golf courses and museums — this is retirement after all.

Some of the states that ranked the highest were no surprise — Florida snagged the top spot. Others, like South Dakota and Iowa, were less expected. Among the least desirable were high-tax states like New Jersey and Rhode Island.