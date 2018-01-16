Here's what you can do to save money in college 3:01 PM ET Wed, 20 Sept 2017 | 00:57

When it comes to college, most families assume public schools are far more affordable. That's only partly true.

At public, four-year institutions, costs for the 2017-18 school year hit $20,770, according to the College Board. Tuition plus room and board at four-year private universities was much higher: $47,000, on average, in the current academic year.

However, about two-thirds of all full-time students receive aid, which can bring the sticker price significantly down.

Your net price is a college's tuition and fees minus grants, scholarships and education tax benefits, according to the College Board.

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The report is based on data collected from fall 2016 through summer 2017.

The schools that fared the best were all private schools, many of which have sky-high prices, but very generous aid packages.