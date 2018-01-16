    ×

    Watch White House's Sanders addresses the media as debates over DACA, shutdown heat up

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters on Tuesday.

    White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson is also expected to talk about the results of the 71-year-old president's physical on Friday. The White House has attempted to rebut concerns about the president's intelligence and fitness for office raised in a book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," released earlier this month.

