[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters on Tuesday.

White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson is also expected to talk about the results of the 71-year-old president's physical on Friday. The White House has attempted to rebut concerns about the president's intelligence and fitness for office raised in a book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," released earlier this month.