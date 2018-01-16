Dow futures soaring 200 points in a continuation of Wall Street's best yearly start since 2003

Congressional aides reportedly said they are expecting a short-term deal funding the government for a few weeks. GOP and Democratic leaders want a spending deal that is separate from an immigration deal on DACA. (WSJ)



* Democrats say 50 senators have endorsed legislation to overrule the FCC on net neutrality (Washington Post)

Trump blamed Sen. Dick Durbin for blowing up talks on a DACA immigration deal. Durbin said Trump used the term "s___hole" when speaking about Haiti and African countries during a meeting about immigration policy at the White House last week. (Reuters)



* Too old for DACA, man who spent 30 years of his life in the US is deported (USA Today)

* Trump says 'I'm not a racist' and keeps door open for a possible DACA deal (Reuters)

* GOP Sen. Jeff Flake plans speech comparing Trump's treatment of the media to Stalin (CNBC)

The House Intelligence Committee will reportedly question Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon after accusing the president's son and others of "treasonous" behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign. (AP)



* US warned Jared Kushner about Wendi Deng Murdoch (WSJ)

* Report: Foreign governments, candidates, trade groups spent at Trump properties (Reuters)

The Pentagon is reportedly planning to develop two new nuclear weapons in response to China and Russia's growing capabilities. The move also comes as North Korea attempts to expand its arsenal of nuclear weapons. (WSJ)



* Now Japanese TV issues false alarm about a missile launch (Reuters)

* China tells Trump that the easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula must continue (Reuters)

The employee who set off a statewide panic in Hawaii over the weekend by sending out a false alarm about an incoming ballistic missile has been reassigned. Officials say there are no plans to fire him or identify him to the public. (NY Times)

The Philippines' most active volcano spewed lava that cascaded downslope and emitted ash that fell on nearby towns, prompting the government to shut more schools. Mount Mayon has shown increased restiveness since Saturday, displacing thousands of residents. (Reuters)

Laurence Fink, CEO of BlackRock (BLK), is going to inform business leaders that their companies need to do more than making profits. The firms needs to contribute to society as well if they want to receive support, he argues. (NY Times)

BP (BP) said today it expected to take a post-tax non-operating charge of around $1.7 billion in its fourth-quarter earnings results. The charge is part of the settlement of the deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the United States. (Reuters)



* GE to take $6.2 billion charge related to its legacy reinsurance businesses (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) was the only foreign brand to have a smartphone model in the top 10 best-selling handsets in China in 2017. The iPhone 7 Plus gained 2.8 percent of all smartphone sales in China, data shows. (CNBC)

BlackBerry (BB) launched cybersecurity software aimed at protecting driverless cars. The product was released Monday is called Jarvis and it identifies vulnerabilities in software used in cars. (CNBC)