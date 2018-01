Thousands of leaders from all over the world are scheduled to return to the snowy mountains of Davos, Switzerland, next week to discuss the latest global issues.

The main theme at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting will be "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World."

And with around 2,500 leaders from politics, finance, business and science expected to attend, CNBC takes a look at some of the top names due to make an appearance.