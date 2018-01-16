With a weakening U.S. dollar, here's where to travel to make the most of your money

The U.S. dollar is off to as sluggish start to the New Year.

Earlier this month, the dollar tumbled to a three-year low against the euro after ending 2017 on negative note. The dollar index, which compares the U.S. dollar to a basket of global currencies, was down 10 percent last year, making it the biggest annual decline in over a decade. Market watchers have also previously suggested 2018 could be another weak year for the dollar.

"We still think the dollar is probably going to be relatively soggy, at least against the majors, probably against the emerging economies to a significant degree as well," Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC.

So, what does mean for you? It might mean that it's time to revise your winter 2018 travel itinerary.

With a weakening U.S. dollar, many traditional, tourist hot spots, aren't exactly financially-friendly anymore. Instead, be sure to book your next vacation at a destination that will get you the most for your money.