10 tips for landing your dream job in 2018

Whether you're a recent college graduate or a seasoned employee, looking for a new job can be stressful.

While there are hundreds of online job postings that you can apply to, it's difficult to find the right position that fits your lifestyle and needs. To help, job search platform Glassdoor has launched a new online class, "How to Get a Job: A Step-by-Step Guide," in order to help professionals narrow their search and land the job that's perfect for them.

Relying on advice from experts on everything from how to look for a job to landing an interview and and following-up with hiring managers, Glassdoor has compiled the top tips job seekers should follow to secure their dream position in 2018.