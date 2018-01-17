    ×

    World Economy

    China is revealing its 2017 GDP. Here's what analysts expect

    • China is announcing fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures on Thursday
    • Analysts polled by Reuters expected GDP growth at 6.7 percent, cooling from a 6.8 percent expansion in the previous quarter
    What’s in store for China’s economy?   

    China's economic growth likely slowed a tick last year as authorities cracked down on both debt-heavy and pollution-causing industries.

    The Chinese economy is forecast to have grown 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter from the same period a year ago, and slightly lower than the 6.8 percent in the third quarter, according to a poll of economists by Reuters.

    The world's second-largest economy will post fourth-quarter and 2017 growth figures at 3 p.m. HK/SIN on Thursday, which is later than its usual morning announcements.

    Beijing's official full-year GDP target for 2017 was "around 6.5 percent," but there may be upside surprises as the country posted robust economic data last year in part due to a global recovery.

    Just last week, Premier Li Keqiang said China's GDP was expected to have grown 6.9 percent last year, busting the official target and quickening for the first time in seven years.

    Economists polled by Reuters predicted China's economic growth would slow to 6.5 percent in 2018 from an expected 6.8 percent in 2017.

    AFP | Getty Images

    China, for its part, will keep its target for economic growth at "around 6.5 percent" in 2018, unchanged from last year, Reuters reported earlier in January, citing unnamed policy sources.

    The world's second-largest economy has been fighting debt for years as it tries to balance economic stability against the potential fallout from any sharp deceleration.

    Resilient external demand and robust domestic household consumption will bolster China's economy in 2018, said Sian Fenner, economist at Oxford Economics.

    "The government is making moves to make sure that, for one thing, (the country is) rebalancing away from investment (with) monetary tightening and policies for ensuring that financial risks are also reduced, which should also mean that investment actually does continue to slow this year," Fenner told CNBC.

    She said she expected Chinese real estate investment to slow this year, although low inventories will prevent the sector from a sharp slowdown.

    Risks to the Chinese economy in 2018 include trade protectionism as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration looks like to readdress the yawning trade gap between the two countries, Fenner added.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...