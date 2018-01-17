China is revealing its 2017 GDP. Here's what analysts expect

China's economic growth likely slowed a tick last year as authorities cracked down on both debt-heavy and pollution-causing industries.

The Chinese economy is forecast to have grown 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter from the same period a year ago, and slightly lower than the 6.8 percent in the third quarter, according to a poll of economists by Reuters.

The world's second-largest economy will post fourth-quarter and 2017 growth figures at 3 p.m. HK/SIN on Thursday, which is later than its usual morning announcements.

Beijing's official full-year GDP target for 2017 was "around 6.5 percent," but there may be upside surprises as the country posted robust economic data last year in part due to a global recovery.

Just last week, Premier Li Keqiang said China's GDP was expected to have grown 6.9 percent last year, busting the official target and quickening for the first time in seven years.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted China's economic growth would slow to 6.5 percent in 2018 from an expected 6.8 percent in 2017.