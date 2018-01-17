Bitcoin fell below $10,000 for the first time since November, as a sell-off in cryptocurrencies continued for a second day Wednesday.

The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $9,958.31 at about 6:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, and was down almost 12 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. CoinDesk tracks prices from cryptocurrency exchanges Bitstamp, Coinbase, itBit and Bitfinex. It recovered slightly to a price of $10,261.16 at around 8:40 a.m. ET.

The last time bitcoin fell below the $10,000 mark was November 30. The red-hot digital asset soared to a record high of $19,343 last month, but has since been on a gradual decline. At its current price, it is now down almost 47 percent from that all-time high.

In the last 24 hours, more than $30 billion of value was wiped off of the cryptocurrency.