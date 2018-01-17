Dow futures soar triple digits after Tuesday's rollercoaster ride on Wall Street

IN THE NEWS TODAY
House GOP leaders have presented a one-month spending bill aimed at keeping the government open ahead of Friday night's deadline. The bill would end spending levels until mid-February and extended the children's health insurance program, CHIP. (Washington Post)
* Trump claims Democrats 'want to shut down the government' (CNBC)
* Senate advances bill to renew NSA's internet surveillance program (Reuters)
* 'Dreamer' deal won't be a part of any budget deal (Reuters)
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was reportedly subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Mueller is not known to have used a subpoena on anyone else close to Trump. (NY Times)
* Bannon plans to cooperate with Mueller in Russia probe, source says (NBC News)
* Mueller's subpoena could give Bannon cover in Trump probe, legal experts say (CNBC)
The president is in "excellent health," and has no cognitive problems, the White House physician said. Trump, who weighs 239 pounds, should lose weight by changing his diet and exercising more, the doctor added. (CNBC)
Twenty-one states filed suit to challenge the Federal Communications Commission's decision to do away with net neutrality. Democrats, however, said they needed just one more vote in the Senate to repeal the FCC ruling. (Reuters)
A former CIA officer has been arrested after being suspected of helping China dismantle U.S. spying operations and identifying informants. Some officials reportedly believed the mole inside the CIA was exposing its roster of informants. (NY Times)
Twenty nations agreed to consider tougher sanctions to press North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Pyongyang it could trigger a military response if it did not choose negotiations. (Reuters)
* Extreme weather and risk of nuclear weapons are the top threats for 2018, WEF says (CNBC)
Billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced the basketball team will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments during their next season. Cuban said the team would take bitcoin or ethers and possibly others. (Coindesk)
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has set a date for his final $100,000 donation to complete the $1 million total pledge to oppressed communities. In September, Kaepernick hit the $900,000 mark with donations. (USA Today)
Walmart (WMT) announced it will offer a drug disposal product for free to pharmacy customers as part of an effort to combat the nation's opioid abuse epidemic. More than 64,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, mainly from prescription painkillers and heroin, in 2016. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Ford Motor (F) issued 2018 financial guidance that fell short of expectations. Ford officials said higher input costs and currency volatility are among the factors weighing on the company's projected results.
CSX (CSX) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 64 cents per share, eight cents above estimates, with the railroad operator's revenue slightly shy of forecasts due to a drop in shipment volume. Its bottom line was helped by higher prices and better expense controls.
Boeing (BA) formed a joint venture with Adient Aerospace (ADNT) to develop and manufacturer airplane seats. Each company is contributing $50 million to the project.
Pearson (PSO) shares are under pressure, after reporting that its sales of U.S. higher education course materials fell 3 percent. That figure disappointed investors after the company had said in October that pressures in that segment were easing.
SandRidge Energy (SD) is planning to meet with its largest shareholder, investor Carl Icahn, to discuss his call to shake up the company's board of directors. Icahn had said last month that he was considering a proxy contest.
Oracle (ORCL) issued a security patch to fix flaws in Intel chips contained in some of the business software giant's products.
WATERCOOLER
A Russian region with the reputation as the coldest occupied human settlement in the world saw its temperatures sink to minus-80 degrees. In 2013, the region recorded an all-time low of minus-98 degrees Fahrenheit. (Washington Post)