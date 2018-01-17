Dow futures soar triple digits after Tuesday's rollercoaster ride on Wall Street

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a rebound this morning after an afternoon slide that erased all of a 283-point gain for the Dow. The Dow's intraday reversal was its biggest on a percentage basis in nearly two years, with the other averages erasing gains as well. (CNBC)



* Cramer Remix: This 'story never told' should calm fears of a major market decline (CNBC)

Bitcoin was trading well below $10,000 this morning amid speculation about what regulators in Asia may be planning for digital tokens. Most digital currencies suffered losses, however, including ethereum and litecoin. (CNBC)



* Over $200 billion wiped off the value of cryptocurrencies (CNBC)

* The first CBOE bitcoin futures contract expires today (CNBC)

* The first two exchange-traded funds that track companies in the blockchain industry launch today (Reuters)

Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) stock was about 46 percent higher in premarket after a Wall Street Journal report said the biopharmaceutical company is in talks to be acquired by Celgene (CELG). A deal could be announced within weeks.

Bank of America reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell this morning, but revenue fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The bank did also post a charge of $2.9 billion related to the new tax law.



Goldman Sachs (GS), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and US Bancorp (USB) also highlight this morning's earnings calendar, while Alcoa (AA) and Kinder Morgan (KMI) are among the companies issuing quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Mortgage applications rose 4.1 percent last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association says. December industrial production data will be released at 9:15 a.m. At 10 a.m., the National Association of Home Builders sentiment index is out. The Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book at 2 p.m. (CNBC)