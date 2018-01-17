Early reviews heap praise on Tesla's Model 3, with a few caveats

As Tesla always said it would, the car lacks many of the "bells and whistles" of the pricier Model S. It does not offer the performance of Tesla's ridiculously quick Model S P100D car (which sells for $150,000). But the Model 3 can go from 0-60 miles per hour in 5.1 seconds, Tesla has said. For reference that is more than a full second quicker than the $37,495 electric Chevrolet Bolt, which hits 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 6.5 seconds.

But overall, reviewers say the car is quick, handles well and is fun to drive.

"It's one thing to discover driving joy in a sports car that was painstakingly engineered to tickle the pleasure neurons of autocrossers and track rats," said Road & Track. "Finding that in a family sedan — a car aimed at entry-luxury four-door buyers, the silver drones of white collar office parks worldwide — is an unexpected delight."

The design of the Model 3 is "derivative, in a good way," said USA Today in one of its two reviews.

The car does bear a close resemblance to the Model S, with some important differences. First, it is shorter — around the size of a Honda Civic, said a review in Jalopnik. It is also not a hatchback, though its trunk is quite large, said a review by Autotrader.

In addition, the car is "bigger than Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt and most of the rest of the competition, so it might be in a class of its own," said Autoweek.

The interior is simple and spare."The Model 3's dashboard is an exercise in fanatical minimalism," said Road & Track.

Knobs, buttons or other controls are mostly absent. Almost everything is controlled through a large horizontal touchscreen centered on the dashboard. This gives the cabin a clean, minimalist look reviewers extolled.