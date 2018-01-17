European stocks set to open lower ahead of earnings and inflation data

Stocks in Europe are set to open lower Wednesday morning with global sentiment curbed by a sharp reversal for equities on Wall Street in the previous session.

The FTSE 100 is seen down by 16 points at 7,728, the German DAX is set to open down by 58 points at 13,170 and the CAC 40 is seen lower by 19 points at 5,488, according to IG.

Asian markets were trading lower after Wall Street reversed from record highs on Tuesday. The Dow hit the 26,000 benchmark — a few days after breaking the 25,000 line. However, it also recorded its biggest one-day reversal in nearly a year.

Meanwhile, investors in Europe will watch out for further earnings reports. Burberry and Zalando are among the companies reporting and Carrefour and VW will release sales data. Later in the day, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America will also publish their latest results in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the Swiss food group Nestle agreed to sell its U.S. business to Ferrero for $2.8 billion