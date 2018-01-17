Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asks followers to call Congress to solve immigration reform

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is asking his followers implore Congress to resolve DACA recipients' immigration status.

DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a U.S. immigration policy that allowed people who entered the country before they were 16 prior to 2007 and stayed in the country illegally to get a work permit and two-year period where they would not be deported. The status does not allow for a path to citizenship. About 800,000 "dreamers" are in the program.

President Donald Trump ended DACA in September 2017, saying he wanted lawmakers to reform the process within 6 months. A U.S. district judge in San Francisco ruled DACA must stay in place while there are pending lawsuits regarding the end of the program, but the Trump administration will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page DACA recipients are in limbo while their legal status is being negotiated. Though he said he was "optimistic" there will be a resolution, he said there is a need fix it soon because people are "living in fear with no ability to plan for the future."

"This is a basic question of whether our government works," he wrote. "Can Congress come together and find a path forward, or will we default to forcing almost one million people out of their jobs and country?"

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also wrote about DACA on her Facebook page on Tuesday, saying immigrants helped create the United States and make it stronger.

"The United States is not a cruel country," Sandberg wrote. "But what we're considering doing to Dreamers is cruel. They deserve the chance to earn citizenship and legal protection to keep them safe and keep their families together. And they deserve it now."

See Zuckerberg's full post below: