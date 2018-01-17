    ×

    Politics

    Trump and GOP attack CNN, New York Times and Washington Post in 'fake news awards'

    • President Donald Trump and the Republican Party attacked several American media outlets in a "Fake News Awards" announcement on Wednesday night
    • Trump posted a link to the GOP website detailing the announcement, but the site appeared to be down after a few moments
    • The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN were singled out in the announcement
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with President Sauli Niinisto of Finland at the East Room of the White House August 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Six American media outlets came under attack by President Donald Trump and the GOP in an announcement styled as a "Fake News Awards."

    The president posted a link to a website for the Republican National Committee that carried the announcement, but the page went down for many users just a few moments after first going live.

    The media outlets criticized in the announcement were The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Newsweek, TIME and ABC News.

    Trump, since campaigning for the White House, has repeatedly slammed the media for its coverage about him and his administration.