Trump and GOP attack CNN, New York Times and Washington Post in 'fake news awards'

Six American media outlets came under attack by President Donald Trump and the GOP in an announcement styled as a "Fake News Awards."

The president posted a link to a website for the Republican National Committee that carried the announcement, but the page went down for many users just a few moments after first going live.

The media outlets criticized in the announcement were The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Newsweek, TIME and ABC News.

Trump, since campaigning for the White House, has repeatedly slammed the media for its coverage about him and his administration.