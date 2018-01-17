How to 'unfollow' your way to success and happiness, according to guru Gabby Bernstein

Though she's a guru who with a cult following who has been featured on Oprah and The Dr. Oz Show, Gabby Bernstein says she still suffers from judging others. That bad habit has made one of the most prominent self-help gurus in America right now unhappy and damaged relationships with those closest to her.

Now that she's identified judgment as an obstacle in her life, though, she has set out to learn how stop through a step-by-step process, one she discusses in her new book, "Judgment Detox: Release the Beliefs That Hold You Back from Living A Better Life."

She talks to CNBC Make It about the most common belief that holds people back from achieving their full potential and outlines 5 steps to take to stop judging others.