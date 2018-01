A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Tuesday's opening rally faded into losses for all three indices at the close. We get the Fed beige book at 2pm Eastern Time.

-Goldman Sachs just posted earnings and revenues that beat expectations.

-Mortgage applications rose 4.1 percent last week as borrowers see their last chance for the low rates.