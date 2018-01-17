Sen. Jeff Flake delivers searing condemnation of Trump's war on the press

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake delivered a searing condemnation of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, specifically the way he employs the term "fake news" to dismiss objective reality.

"2017 was a year which saw the truth – objective, empirical, evidence-based truth – more battered and abused than any other in the history of our country, at the hands of the most powerful figure in our government," Flake said in a speech on the Senate floor.

"The impulses underlying the dissemination of such untruths are not benign. They have the effect of eroding trust in our vital institutions and conditioning the public to no longer trust them. The destructive effect of this kind of behavior on our democracy cannot be overstated," the Arizona Republican asserted.

Flake went on to illustrate how Trump had borrowed a phrase from Stalin, when he called the press "the enemy of the people." The phrase was so dangerous, Flake said, that the Soviet dictator's successor prohibited people from using it.

"So fraught with malice was the phrase 'enemy of the people,' that even Nikita Khrushchev forbade its use, telling the Soviet Communist Party that the phrase had been introduced by Stalin for the purpose of "annihilating such individuals" who disagreed with the supreme leader, the retiring Republican said.

Today, dictators are again waging war against the free press, only this time, they're using Trump's term — fake news — as a cudgel, Flake said.

Flake cited chilling examples, including Syrian President Bashar Assad's use of "fake news" to describe an Amnesty International report, and a state official in Myanmar who denied the existence of the entire Rohingya ethnic group by labeling them "fake news."

"Not only has the past year seen an American president borrow despotic language to refer to the free press, but it seems he has in turn inspired dictators and authoritarians with his own language," Flake said. "We are not in a 'fake news' era, as Bashar Assad says. We are, rather, in an era in which the authoritarian impulse is reasserting itself, to challenge free people and free societies, everywhere."

In response to Trump's attacks on the truth and the press, Flake called on his colleagues in the Senate to take action.

"2018 must be the year in which the truth takes a stand against power that would weaken it. In this effort, the choice is quite simple. And in this effort, the truth needs as many allies as possible," he said.

"We have it within us to turn back these attacks, right these wrongs, repair this damage, restore reverence for our institutions, and prevent further moral vandalism."