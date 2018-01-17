Why billionaire Richard Branson believes everyone could benefit from a shorter workweek

"The idea of working five days a week with two-day weekends and a few weeks of annual holiday is just something people accept," he writes. "For some reason, it is considered set in stone by most companies. There is no reason this can't change. In fact, it would benefit everyone if it did."

Branson says one way to achieve this shorter work week is to look at how technology and innovations can actually improve the workforce by positively impacting our work load.

"On the face of it, this sounds like bad news for people," he writes. "However, if governments and businesses are clever, the advance of technology could actually be really positive for people all over the world. It could help accelerate the marketplace to much smarter working practices."

At his own company, Virgin Management, Branson explains how they've embraced a flexible work schedule where people have options on how, when and where they work. He says with the progression of technology, he believes this flexibility will also become more of a common practice in the future.

"Many people out there would love three-day or even four-day weekends," he writes. "There are many people out there who would want to job share, and would love longer holidays. Everyone would welcome more time to spend with their loved ones, more time to get fit and healthy, more time to explore the world."