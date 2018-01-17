Why billionaire Richard Branson believes everyone could benefit from a shorter workweek

It may seem like the standard recipe for professional success depends on long hours in the office and little time away from your phone and emails.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American works 44 hours per week, or 8.8 hours per day. When it comes to vacation, a survey by Project: Time Off found that 54 percent of more than 7,000 American employees ended 2016 with unused vacation time.
While hard work is certainly the key to success, billionaire Richard Branson maintains that there is value in taking time away from the office to unplug and decompress. In a recent blog post, the entrepreneur explains why a three or four day work week can actually be beneficial to the future workforce.